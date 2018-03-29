PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Former Sixers point guard Maurice Cheeks will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sixers’ Embiid Will Undergo Surgery Following Concussion, Orbital Fracture

He was a four-time All-Star. And when Cheeks retired, he was the league’s all-time steals leader and fifth in assists.

Twitter Goes Into An Uproar After News Of Joel Embiid’s Concussion, Surgery

Cheeks was also a member of the last Philadelphia 76ers team to win an NBA title. He accomplished that feat in 1983.