BREAKING: Sixers’ Joel Embiid Will Undergo Surgery Following Concussion
Filed Under:Local TV, Maurice Cheeks, Mo Cheeks, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Former Sixers point guard Maurice Cheeks will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sixers’ Embiid Will Undergo Surgery Following Concussion, Orbital Fracture

He was a four-time All-Star. And when Cheeks retired, he was the league’s all-time steals leader and fifth in assists.

Twitter Goes Into An Uproar After News Of Joel Embiid’s Concussion, Surgery

Cheeks was also a member of the last Philadelphia 76ers team to win an NBA title. He accomplished that feat in 1983.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch