PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a concussion and will undergo surgery following an injury on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid update: pic.twitter.com/PEgYZYq3fh — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 29, 2018

There is no timetable on Embiid’s return.

After suffering the injury at the 11:50 mark of 2nd quarter of last night’s game against New York, Embiid was initially evaluated in the locker room and later taken to Jefferson Hospital for further evaluation and testing.

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

Embiid passed the NBA’s locker room concussion assessment tool but he later began experiencing symptoms linked to a concussion, the Sixers say.

Prayers with my brother🙏🏽 love you bro and I’m here with you @JoelEmbiid — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) March 29, 2018

Embiid also underwent a CT scan, which revealed an orbital fracture of his left eye. Surgery will be performed in the coming days to address the orbital fracture, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.