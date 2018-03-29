PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a concussion and will undergo surgery following an injury on Wednesday night.
There is no timetable on Embiid’s return.
After suffering the injury at the 11:50 mark of 2nd quarter of last night’s game against New York, Embiid was initially evaluated in the locker room and later taken to Jefferson Hospital for further evaluation and testing.
Embiid passed the NBA’s locker room concussion assessment tool but he later began experiencing symptoms linked to a concussion, the Sixers say.
Embiid also underwent a CT scan, which revealed an orbital fracture of his left eye. Surgery will be performed in the coming days to address the orbital fracture, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.