PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shakeup at the School Reform Commission, as the city prepares for the transition to a new local school board.

Two members of the soon-to-be-extinct School Reform Commission have resigned from their positions.

Mayor Kenney all but said that Chair Joyce Wilkerson and Chris McGinley will be among his appointees to a new local board.

“Some of the folks that will be appointed do not have experience with the School District. So it would be nice to have someone who has been in governance in the School District under the SRC for period of time to kind of help guide folks in their new roles,” Kenney said.

The mayor has replaced Wilkerson and McGinley with two familiar names: Marge Neff, a former SRC chair, and Fran Burns, the District’s former Chief Operating Officer. Governor Wolf has named Commissioner Estelle Richman as Commission Chair.

The SRC is set to dissolve on June 30, but the panel still has work to do, including adopting a $3 billion budget for next year.