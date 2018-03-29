PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A college student from Philadelphia says she’s the victim of sorority hazing at the University of Pittsburgh. And she says she was pledging for Alpha Kappa Alpha when she was allegedly physically abused.

The student’s mother, Sue Levy Giles, spoke to Eyewitness News. Her daughter Alexandria, 20, was in Pittsburgh and unavailable to be interviewed for this story.

Alexandria alleges she and 11 other AKA pledges were attacked by sorority sisters in a dark basement. In mid-February. She told her mother days later.

“She broke down. She just started sobbing,” Levy Giles told Eyewitness News.

Levy Giles says Alexandria has been in intense therapy. She claims the episode began with a forced car ride to an unknown house where she was beaten multiple times with pieces of wood in a dark basement.

“She had been kicked, pushed punched and slapped. She had been forced to ingest rotten food,” Levy Giles said.

Alexandria even broke a tooth. University of Pittsburgh police and Penn Hills police are working together to identify potential suspects. The sorority on campus is under suspension for the alleged hazing incident.

From the moment she was a little girl, Levy Giles says Alexandria wanted to be part of AKA.

“She would wear pink and green. Her room at one point was pink and green she always looked forward to becoming a member of the sorority,” Levy Giles said.

Levy Giles is also a member of AKA, and is disappointed because she claims AKA officials from headquarters have not reached out.

As a mom, I’m sorry but I wish I could have protected her but I entrusted her to the university. I entrusted her to my sorority,” Levy Giles said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Alpha Kappa Alpha in Chicago. There has been no reply as of yet.