PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you have ever dreamed of being part of the Philadelphia Phillies, now is your chance – if you’re a left-handed pitcher.

The Phillies are reaching out to the public to find a left-handed batting practice pitcher to throw to the players during home games this season.

“The Phillies, all of us, are looking for a left-handed batting practice pitcher to come to all of our home games and deliver strikes to our men,” manager Gabe Kapler said in a video posted to Twitter.

The Phillies do want prospective candidates to submit a video to ensure that they’re capable of handling this type of job. Other qualifications include being at least 21 years of age, some previous experience at the high school, college or professional level, and must be available on all Phillies home game dates at Citizens Bank Park.

“Additionally, we’re going to ask you to come in to be a strong cultural contributor. After all, we’re looking to bring a World Series championship to the City of Philadelphia, and we’re asking you to contribute. Are you the one?” said Kapler.

The Phillies face the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Thursday.