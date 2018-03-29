By Trang Do
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An officer-involved shooting outside a Walmart in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County is under investigation.

Police are not revealing the status of the man involved, but the coroner did respond to the scene.

Witnesses said employees called police for a report of a suspected shoplifter at the Walmart at 1091 Mill Creek Road around 9:30 Wednesday night.

State troopers confronted the man and fired multiple shots in the parking lot.

State police and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office plan to release more information at an 11 a.m. news conference in Bethlehem.

