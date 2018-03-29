LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are investigating debris on train tracks due to a downed pole near County Line Station in Montgomery County on Thursday evening.

Police and fire officials were called out shortly after 5 p.m. on County Line Road in Lower Merion.

SEPTA says the Norristown high-speed line trains are only operating between 69th street Transportation Center and Bryn Mawr Station.

Shuttle buses are operating in place of Norristown high-speed line service between Bryn Mawr Station and Norristown Transportation Center.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are investigating what caused the scene.