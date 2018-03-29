BREAKING: Man Accused Of Stabbing Philadelphia City Councilman Found Not Guilty
Filed Under:David Oh, Local TV, Shawn Yarbray

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jury acquitted the man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia city councilman.

On Thursday, a jury found Shawn Yarbray not guilty in last year’s stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh. The councilman was stabbed last May during a botched robbery attempt outside his Southwest Philadelphia home.

Jurors deliberated less than 24 hours before rendering a verdict.

Yarbray’s attorney, Sam Stretton, mounted a mistaken-identity defense and said his client was elsewhere during the crime.

Two alibi witnesses said Yarbray was with them at the time of the stabbing.

Oh identified Yarbray after sorting through a collection of 300 photos at Southwest Detectives.

The defense suggested Oh’s recollection could have been fuzzy following the traumatic experience and what had been a long day at work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch