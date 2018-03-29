PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jury acquitted the man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia city councilman.

On Thursday, a jury found Shawn Yarbray not guilty in last year’s stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh. The councilman was stabbed last May during a botched robbery attempt outside his Southwest Philadelphia home.

Jurors deliberated less than 24 hours before rendering a verdict.

Yarbray’s attorney, Sam Stretton, mounted a mistaken-identity defense and said his client was elsewhere during the crime.

Two alibi witnesses said Yarbray was with them at the time of the stabbing.

Oh identified Yarbray after sorting through a collection of 300 photos at Southwest Detectives.

The defense suggested Oh’s recollection could have been fuzzy following the traumatic experience and what had been a long day at work.