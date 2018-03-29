PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of high school students from Israel are finishing up a 10 day trip to Philadelphia by helping with a Mural Arts project dedicated to a fallen fire fighter.

Brought together by brush strokes, the Israeli students paired up with Jewish students from Philadelphia to learn about life and community in the city.

“We do a lot of volunteering and we work on core values that we have, like tikkun olam, which is sort of like fixing the world,” said Leeanne Weisberg.

Weisberg is from Israel and has truly enjoyed her stay in Philly.

“I love the arts. I love the people. There’s a lot of differences in the commuity but it all goes together so well,” she said.

They are all working on a mural for fallen firefighter Dan Sweeney, under the supervision of Rachel Penny with Mural Arts.

“His mural is going on the Fox Chase Recreational Center,” said Penny.

She says it takes a lot of hands to complete the project, so she’s happy so many shared the experience together.