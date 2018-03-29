PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – No need to go to the shore this summer if you want to spend time at the arcade. The Franklin Institute’s brand new exhibit takes gaming to a whole new level.

Starting on Saturday, more than 100 playable video games will take center stage in the new special exhibition Game Masters.

The exhibition explores the evolution of gaming over five decades and features dozens of the world’s top video game designers.

Visitors will get to try their hand at arcade classics such as Space Invaders, Donkey Kong, and Pac-Man, as well as iconic console-based games like Sonic the Hedgehog and Rock Band. Today’s indie hits like Angry Birds and Minecraft are also featured.

The 14,000 square-foot exhibit also looks at the science behind video games with topics including coding, robotics and problem-solving.

Game Masters at the Franklin Institute opens Saturday, March 31, and runs through Labor Day.