PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The families of fallen police officers in our area were invited together on Thursday for an annual FOP Survivors Easter Brunch.

“It’s not a matter whether you are a Philadelphia police officer, a Pennsylvania state trooper, when you go down in the line of duty, you are a brother in blue,” said FOP President John McNesby.

Dozens of famillies from around the Delaware Valley came to the FOP for the annual Easter brunch.

“It’s grown every year, unfortunately, because we always lose another officer,” McNesby said.

Commissioner Richard Ross and other police leaders were also in attendance.

“We rally around these families, and I know it means something to them, you get a lot of the same people,” Ross said.

He says they are especially embracing Robert Wilson III’s family “Because of the trial they are waiting for, so it’s particularly important that we convey to them through our presence and our words, that we are supporting them still.”