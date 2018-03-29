MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) —A former Maple Shade First Aid Squad chief confessed Thursday to stealing more than $118,000 from the agency during almost a seven-year span, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph J. Freed III, 54, pled guilty to one count of second-degree theft by deception in exchange for five years in New Jersey state prison.

Freed stole the funds between April 2010 and February 2017. Freed made several withdrawals from a First Aid Squad’s bank account that was under his direct control.

Freed was using the funds to pay personal bills and for other personal expenses. He was fired around the time of his arrest in May 2017.

Freed agreed to make repay Maple Shade Township $118,345.50.

His sentencing is set for June 5.