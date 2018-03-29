Filed Under:Ewing Township, Local TV, Talkers
File photo of a bobcat. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A possible mountain lion or bobcat is on the loose in Mercer County.

Vegans Protest Restaurant, So Chef Carves Deer In Front Of Them

Ewing Township Mayor Bert Steinmann said Thursday that “a large cat-like animal, possibly a mountain lion or bobcat,” was seen in the area of Scotch Road and Route 95/295.

New Jersey State Wildlife Officials have been contacted to assist with the capture of the animal.

Carnival Offers Teen Cruise In Exchange For Snapchat Handle

Authorities ask that if you see the animal not to approach it and immediately call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch