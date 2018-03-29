MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian’s sexual assault retrial.

Cosby arrived in Montgomery County Thursday morning for his final pretrial hearing.

Cosby Prosecutors Plan To Call Janice Dickinson To Stand

Cosby’s lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O’Neill to step aside after they lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.

They first demanded O’Neill recuse himself last week, arguing in court papers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an “advocate for assault victims.”

Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Want T-Shirts, Buttons With Slogans Banned During Retrial

O’Neill presided over Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)