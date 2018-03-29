Follow CBSPHILLY.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young boy battling cancer was able to get his dream job during a ceremony at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Thursday.

Three-year-old Benjamin Graham was sworn-in by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Ross as an honorary Philadelphia police officer.

Benjamin has been battling neuroblastoma since he was first diagnosed when he was 18 months old. He relapsed last June.

Ben is currently awaiting a new clinical trial where he will be one of three children to receive an experimental pill treatment which has shown success in adult lung cancer patients.

Ben will begin this experimental trial around Labor Day.

