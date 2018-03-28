PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Villanova Wildcats will head to San Antonio Wednesday afternoon, bound for the Final Four.

Local Businesses Cashing In As Villanova Heads To The Final Four

The Wildcats will board the team bus and leave from The Davis Center at 3:30 p.m.

They play a fellow No. 1 seed in Kansas on Saturday, with a chance to advance to the NCAA national championship.

A win over the Jayhawks on Saturday would put Nova in their second NCAA championship game in just 3 years.

Villanova’s president says it’s been a wild ride so far.