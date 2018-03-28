9th Annual RMHC Telethon:  More Than $1 Million Raised; $8.4 Million Since 2010 | #RMHCCBS3 | Photos
UTAH (CBS) – A terrifying crash on a snowy highway in Utah sent a state trooper flying through the air.

He not only survived, but he’s talking about his ordeal.

On Sunday, Trooper Cade Brenchley was walking to help a stranded driver. That’s when another car lost control on the slippery road, sending the trooper flying into the broken down car.

He says he blacked out right after the impact.

“I woke up and I saw snow, and I was laying there. It knocked the wind out of me, I was gasping for breath. I was right up against the car, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘I’ve been hit,'” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley.

Amazingly, the trooper only suffered four broken ribs and a broken shoulder-blade.

He says he holds no ill will towards the driver, she simply made a mistake.

He expects to leave the hospital soon.

