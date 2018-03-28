PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get your Sunday best ready for the 87th annual Easter Promenade on South Street.

As he has done for the past 27 years, local personality Henri David will be MCing the 87th annual South Street Easter Promenade on Sunday.

“I have to lead the parade, make sure everyone on the sidelines gets the idea of it, that we’re leading you down to where we’re going to judge you — in a very pleasant way — with, usually, the mayor and a councilman and antique cars and Mummers and all sorts of wonderful things.”

He says thousands tend to show up for this short walk.

“The route starts at 5th and South around 12:00 [noon],” David said. “We kickoff at 12:30 [p.m.] and we go down to Headhouse Square at 2nd and Lombard.”

But David says the best part is the costume contest at Headhouse Square following the promenade.

“Because people get a chance to dress up, and Philadelphia is a style center, I don’t care what you say,” he said. “Some people dress up their dogs for the contest, we have best dressed children and grown ups of all kinds and bonnets, and it’s a sight to see!”