WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — There was a suspicious package scare at a Delaware credit union on Wednesday morning.

Wilmington police were called to Del-One Federal Credit Union on the 900 block of North Market Street around 10:30 a.m. due to suspicious packages that were located inside the vestibule.

The department’s bomb unit was dispatched to the scene.

The packages turned out to be a bag of trash and an empty gas can.

The 800 and 900 blocks of North Market Street have reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.