PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Salem County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Officer Roxy.

The sheriff’s office says Roxy joined the family in 2010 after an unsuccessful stint as a seeing-eye dog.

“Roxy was assigned to a couple of handlers but in 2012 was assigned as Sheriff’s Officer Ian Todd’s partner where she remained until her assignment with Corrections Officer Andrew Hecksher at the Salem County Correctional Facility,” the Salem County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Roxy was involved in over 500 narcotic investigations, resulting in many arrests.

Officials say Roxy died of natural causes.

Services have not yet been announced.