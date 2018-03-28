Filed Under:Local TV, Study, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Scientists now have the dirt on the rubber ducky.

Those cute yellow bath-time toys are a haven for bacteria.

Swiss and American researchers counted the microbes swimming inside the toys.

They say the murky liquid, released when ducks were squeezed, contained “potentially pathogenic bacteria” in four out of five toys studied.

Researchers suggest that using higher-quality polymers to make the ducks, could prevent bacterial and fungal growth.

