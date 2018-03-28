PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no watch parties on Villanova’s campus on Saturday due to the Easter holiday. Most students are heading home while others prepare for a trip to San Antonio for Final Four weekend.

Despite the conflict, Villanova President Father Peter Donohue says he expects a multitude of Nova Nation students and alumni to descend on San Antonio.

“People will be coming with children and families,” Donohue said. “Someone told me that they booked 18 rooms for their family. They’re bringing their entire family to San Antonio.”

And what about him?

“Oh no, I’m going. Yes,” Donohue said. “We’re going to do services down there, so we’re going to have an Easter mass on Sunday and we’re going do something for Good Friday. So we are, as I recently said to someone, we are going to play and pray.”

And no doubt many of those prayers will be for a win over Kansas and a return to the National Championship Game on Monday.

Donohue lives on campus, so he says he can feel the positive vibe. And he is exhilarated that the Wildcats are back in the Final Four just two years after winning the National Championship.

Donahue says the university is still enjoying the fruits of that victory. Enrollment jumped from 17 ,000 to 21,000 in 2016, and rose again last year.