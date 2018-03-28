PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood is facing criticism over a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who’s had an abortion.

The tweet has since been deleted after the organization said it was not appropriate.

A Clown Is Running For Congress In South Carolina

An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a “critical role” in educating the public and sparking “meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.”

Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

Walmart Will Stop Selling Cosmopolitan Magazine In Checkout Lines

The since-removed tweet read: “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s tran.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)