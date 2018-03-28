BREAKING: Manslaughter Charges Dropped Against Penn State Frat Members In Pledge's Death, Attorney Says
Filed Under:Disney, Local TV, Planned Parenthood, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood is facing criticism over a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who’s had an abortion.

The tweet has since been deleted after the organization said it was not appropriate.

A Clown Is Running For Congress In South Carolina

An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a “critical role” in educating the public and sparking “meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.”

Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

Walmart Will Stop Selling Cosmopolitan Magazine In Checkout Lines 

The since-removed tweet read: “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s tran.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch