PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police they say they are investigating a possible abduction on Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call regarding a possible girl, roughly 12- 13 years old who was taken by a man wearing a black mask in a white utility van in the 7700 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

The victim was described as standing 4′ 5″ tall, wearing a pink top, with a peace sign on it.

Police described the suspect as standing 5’ 9”, thin build and his hands appear to be brown complexion.

Police say the van had tinted front and back windows and was last seen traveling southbound on Rising Sun.