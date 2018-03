PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews rescued a person from a vehicle following an accident in Fishtown.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Frankford Avenue.

In #Fishtown there is a crash at Delaware Av & Frankford Ave. @PhillyFireDept on scene extricating one from the vehicle. #PhillyTraffic pic.twitter.com/mRPI5aD1On — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) March 28, 2018

Fire crews were on the scene as they helped to get the person out of the vehicle.

The person was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital.