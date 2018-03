PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All manslaughter charges against 11 former Penn State fraternity members in the death of a pledge have been dropped.

The attorney for Timothy Piazza’s family confirmed that those charges were dismissed by a Centre County judge on Wednesday.

However, conspiracy charges have been added for some of those former frat members.

The 19-year-old Piazza died after a night of heavy drinking at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in 2017.