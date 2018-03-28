NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) —Health officials in Montgomery County are investigating several cases of mumps linked to a Delaware outbreak.

Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health says the mumps cases are connected to a dance event held at the Riverfront in Wilmington on Feb. 10.

“Mumps is a virus that is transmitted by direct contact with saliva and discharges from the nose and throat of an infected patient,” officials say. “Contact includes behaviors that would result in exchanging saliva such as kissing, sharing utensils, cups, lip balm or cigarettes. Mumps can be spread three days before a person becomes ill with parotitis and up to five days after the start of parotitis. During the infectious period, when the virus can spread, patients are recommended to be isolated to reduce the spread. ”

The OPH says anyone experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with mumps to contact their health care provider immediately. They also advise residents in Montgomery County to verify their immunity status for mumps.

Montgomery County had zero cases of mumps reported in 2013 but 12 cases were reported from 2014 to 2017, according to the CDC.

Anyone suspected of having the disease should contact to the OPH at 610-278-5117.