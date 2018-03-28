PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Perhaps best known for his role in the hit Broadway show “Hamilton”, Philly’s own Leslie Odom Jr. came back home Wednesday to share his personal story with some local students.

Odom Jr. visited the free library in Center City to chat about his new book, “Failing Up: How To Rise Above, Do Better, And Never Stop Learning.”

The Tony Award winner talked to the students about perseverance.

The event is part of a free library program that connects students with authors to promote a love of reading.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch