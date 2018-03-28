BREAKING: Manslaughter Charges Dropped Against Penn State Frat Members In Pledge's Death, Attorney Says
Filed Under:Kevin Esterly, Local TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The wife of a Pennsylvania man who fled to Mexico with a teen has filed for divorce.

Officials: Missing Allentown Teen Located, Man Arrested By Florida Police 

Kevin Esterly’s wife cites “an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage.”

Esterly and the 16-year-old girl were found in Mexico on March 17.

That’s about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown.

Man Who Fled To Mexico With Allentown Teen Held On $500K Bail 

Police say they think the girl went willingly with Esterly.

Esterly remains behind bars on a felony charge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch