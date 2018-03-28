ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The wife of a Pennsylvania man who fled to Mexico with a teen has filed for divorce.

Kevin Esterly’s wife cites “an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage.”

Esterly and the 16-year-old girl were found in Mexico on March 17.

That’s about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown.

Police say they think the girl went willingly with Esterly.

Esterly remains behind bars on a felony charge.