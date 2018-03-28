PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Executives at Jefferson and Einstein Healthcare networks have put their urge to merge in writing, by signing a non-binding Letter of Intent to do so. They maintain that Jefferson’s larger size will benefit patients, medicine and academics.

Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health President and CEO Steve Klasko says bigger is an advantage going forward, to “provide better quality, greater access and lower costs” to patients. He says the idea is to “fundamentally transform how healthcare is delivered.”

“I guarantee you that Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are interested in how we’re going to innovate health care,” Klasko said.

The well known CEOs of those corporate behemoths are forming an independent healthcare company, with the goal of providing high-quality healthcare for their employees.

Klasko pointed out in a side interview with KYW Newsradio that “if healthcare doesn’t change in the next ten-years,” then they’ve “adopted the wrong strategy.”

“I was doing something with Apple back when Gateway and Dell were still building computers, and Apple was building iPods,” he said. “We believe that healthcare will transform.”

The goal is to get to a definitive agreement in the coming months.

Once both organizations complete due diligence, and if regulators approve, it would be Jefferson’s sixth acquisition of health systems, hospitals, and a school – Philadelphia University – under Steve Klasko, since 2013.