By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:citizen's bank park, Mike DeNardo, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies open the 2018 season Thursday in Atlanta. Fans in the seats at the team’s first home game next week will see a new way to pay for their beer or popcorn.

The beer man is heading up the aisle at Citizens Bank Park, but you’re low on cash. No need to remain parched. This season, you can hand the vendor a credit card, says Aramark spokesman David Freireich.

“To begin the season, a handful of in-seat vendors will be armed with devices, primarily iPhones that accept credit card payments.”

He says to start, about ten vendors will be equipped with iPhones and a Bluetooth-connected device that will print a receipt.

Aramark is launching the service at the eight Major League ballparks where it has the food concession. He says the company may expand the service to more vendors, if it catches on.

