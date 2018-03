WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A second person has succumbed to her injuries following a house fire in Wilmington over the weekend that killed an 11-month-old.

The Wilmington Fire Department says 59-year-old Fay Hyland died from her injuries sustained in Sunday’s fire.

The fire broke out on the 400 block of West 23rd Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Eleven-month-old Maurice Williams died Sunday.

Two other family members, including a 3-week-old baby, remain hospitalized.