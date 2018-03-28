BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A father has been found guilty of murder in connection with a 2017 car crash that left his son dead.

Authorities say Christopher Kuhn, 28, of Hamilton, New Jersey, was fleeing Walmart after allegedly stealing $228 worth of merchandise on Oct. 3.

According to the Bucks County District’s Attorney’s Office, by the time police arrived at the Walmart, Kuhn had gotten in his Jeep and was driving away with his son in the vehicle.

According to investigators, Kuhn ran a red light, t-boned another car, which then crashed into a third vehicle at Levittown Parkway and Bristol Pike. His son was ejected into the roadway. Authorities say he was never strapped into a seatbelt.

Kuhn ran away after the crash, police said, pausing to look at his injured son on the roadway before fleeing. Officers ran after Kuhn, catching and arresting him, while others tended to the toddler.

The boy was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Prosecutors say toxicology reports show Oxycontin and marijuana were in the man’s system at the time of the crash. Authorities say Kuhn was also driving with a suspended New Jersey driver’s license.

On Wednesday, Kuhn was found guilty of murder.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.