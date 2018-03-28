NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Montgomery County say a drug bust, which started when a man overdosed in the elevator of an upscale apartment complex in Bala Cynwyd, has resulted in the seizure of a deadly carfentanil used to tranquilize elephants.

When 26-year-old Jamil Chapman had to be revived after he overdosed in the elevator of the Royal Athena, authorities say he had 20-gram bag of heroin on him. A later search of the apartment registered in his name found heroin, fentanyl and the much deadlier carfentanil.

“Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “This poison can incapacitate a 6,600-pound elephant and someone is selling it, this incredibly deadly poison, to humans.”

.@MontcopaDA says authorities caught shipment of elephant tranqualizer carfentanil which he says is 100 times stronger than deadly fentanyl. Steele: If someone shoots carfentanil thinking it’s heroin, “They’re dead.” @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/W1BF5mud7u — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) March 28, 2018

But Steele says it’s mixed and sold to unsuspecting drug users.

“If an addict injects carfentanil like he does or she does with heroin, they’re dead,” he said.

Steele says Chapman and his nephew, 23-year-old Nasai Chapman, trafficked the drugs, which they ordered, purchased and had shipped from China, to residences in Lower Merion and Upper Merion Townships.

The district attorney says this is the first time they’ve seen carfentanil trafficked in Montgomery County. He says it’s not only deadly for users, law enforcement and emergency responders, but also dogs.

“We have to carry naloxone now for the drug because of the drug dog,” Steele explained, “because if the drug dog sniffs something, they’re dead.”

In this case, Jamil and Nasai Chapman are facing numerous charges, including possession with intent to deliver. They’re each being held on $250,000 cash bail.