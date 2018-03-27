PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car crash survivor who helped save his younger brothers will soon hang out with his favorite Eagles player Carson Wentz.

In an interview during the 9th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon on CBS3, our Ukee Washington surprised 8-year-old Austin Willis with a trip to Eagles training camp.

“Well, we have been talking with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz, and they have agreed to have you and your family come to camp, watch the players, meet Carson Wentz and spend the day with them,” said Ukee during the surprise on live television.

Austin nearly lost his life in a car accident looking out for his two younger brothers moments after the crash.

He unbuckled himself to help save his brothers and keep them in the car. When the crash happened, Austin was the only one ejected from the vehicle.

“I put them on the ground of the car and laid on top of them,” Austin told CBS3’s Ukee Washington.

His mom Ashley says the doctors told her Austin wouldn’t survive, but he never gave up hope and is now staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Delaware as his fight continues.

The Ronald McDonald House has played a big role in helping Austin recover from his injuries.