PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to selling Philadelphia-area sports gear, like Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and Sixers stuff, this year has been a good one.

“Numbers are way up from last year. We always do good with this stuff but this year is crazy,” said store owner Don Flocco.

In fact, for Don Flocco’s store, Flocco’s in Conshohocken, this has already been the best year in the 92 years that his family business has been around.

“When the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, that was good but this blows it away,” added Flocco.

At Flocco’s store, more than a month after the Eagles big Super Bowl win, Eagles gear is still the No.1 seller.

“That will carryover for another two or three months, people still want it,” said Flocco.

A close second though is Villanova gear.

Especially with the Wildcats in the Final Four.

Third, is Sixers stuff that starting to fly off the shelves, with the team looking good for a playoff spot.

“You also have the Phillies, Young and up-and-coming. Everybody loves the Phillies too. Flyers if they make the playoffs, that will take off. Everything is hitting perfect,” said Flocco