PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The children who stay at the Ronald McDonald Houses have been through more in their young lives than many adults. The Ronald McDonald House charities want to make sure these kids can be kids. So each year they send children who are being treated for or who have had cancer to a very special camp.

More than two-hundred kids pack their bags for the Pocono Mountains each August to enjoy freedom from being different in a place that looks like a traditional summer camp.

The Ronald McDonald House Camp is an escape. For the week they are there, children don’t need to think about medicine or hospitals or the bad stuff they’ve gone through. For one week, they can be just kids.

The program is for children age 7 to 17 and campers are able to bring one sibling to attend.