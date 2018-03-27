9th Annual RMHC Telethon: Donate Now | #RMHCCBS3 | 
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The children who stay at the Ronald McDonald Houses have been through more in their young lives than many adults. The Ronald McDonald House charities want to make sure these kids can be kids. So each year they send children who are being treated for or who have had cancer to a very special camp.

More than two-hundred kids pack their bags for the Pocono Mountains each August to enjoy freedom from being different in a place that looks like a traditional summer camp.

The Ronald McDonald House Camp is an escape.  For the week they are there, children don’t need to think about medicine or hospitals or the bad stuff they’ve gone through. For one week, they can be just kids.

The program is for children age 7 to 17 and campers are able to bring one sibling  to attend.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch