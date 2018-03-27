PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Stormy Daniels is generating interest after her 60 Minutes interview. She is now making plans to appear in the Philadelphia area.

Club Risque says the adult film actress will make appearances at its three locations in the Northeast, South Philadelphia and Bristol.

Her first appearance is Nov. 8, two days after Election Day.

Daniels’ interview on 60 Minutes Sunday night was centered around her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

The President says it never happened.