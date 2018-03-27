9th Annual RMHC Telethon: Donate Now | #RMHCCBS3 | 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Stormy Daniels is generating interest after her 60 Minutes interview. She is now making plans to appear in the Philadelphia area.

Stormy Daniels Says She Was Threatened To Keep Quiet About Trump 

Club Risque says the adult film actress will make appearances at its three locations in the Northeast, South Philadelphia and Bristol.

Her first appearance is Nov. 8, two days after Election Day.

Stormy Daniels Sues President Trump Over Alleged Affair And ‘Hush’ Agreement

Daniels’ interview on 60 Minutes Sunday night was centered around her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

The President says it never happened.

