PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another major healthcare merger is on the horizon in Philadelphia.

Sources have confirmed to KYW Newsradio that Jefferson Health is taking another partner. This time it’s the Einstein Healthcare Network.

For several years, Jefferson Health has been making partnership agreements with a number of hospital systems, including Abington in the Pennsylvania suburbs, Frankford in Philadelphia and Kennedy in New Jersey. Magee Rehabilitation is also part of Jefferson.

Rumors have been circulating for quite a while that Einstein management was searching for a partner for its system, which includes facilities in Elkins Park, Montgomery County and Moss rehabilitation.

Einstein has a long history in Philadelphia, dating back to 1866 when it opened its doors as the Jewish Hospital. Now, the ever-changing health care community is changing again with the merger of Einstein and Jefferson.

The official announcement is expected to be made at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Einstein Medical Center.