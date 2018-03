PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Families come to the Ronald McDonald house from all over the world. Zara Crespo is a 2-year-old from Puerto Rico.

Zara has arthrogryposis and is undergoing therapy at Shriner’s Hospital.

She’s staying at the house on Front and Erie in North Philadelphia with her dad, brother, and grandmother.

Her dad, Fabian, says they would never be able to afford to come to Philly for Zara’s treatment if it wasn’t for RMHC.