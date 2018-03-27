PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s longest-running high school exchange program celebrated its 10th anniversary Tuesday with a ceremony in City Hall.

For the past 10 years, Northeast High School students have partnered with students from Torun, Poland as part of the Sister Cities program. The partnership allows the students to learn from one another.

“It was an incredible, amazing experience and we’ve learned a lot,” said student Jakub Kompanowski.

Jakub is among the students from Poland who spent ten days learning about America by soaking up Philadelphia culture, capped off by receiving a city council citation.

He is now heading back to Poland with fond memories.

“It was my dream to come to America and see what it looks like, and I’m so grateful to the people of Philadelphia for the incredible hospitality,” said Jakub.

Exchange programs often fade as their original sponsors move on, which is what makes the ten-year anniversary so special.

The organizer, Citizen Diplomacy International, considers it a model and is expanding with programs this year in Frankfurt and Florence.