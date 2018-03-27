WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Catholic school in Wilmington has reinstated its principal following her controversial firing.

St. Anthony of Padua Parish announced Tuesday that Cindy Mann can come back as principal of Padua Academy, under the terms of her current contract.

Multiple protests were held following her sudden firing. According to Mann’s attorney, Thomas Neuberger, her firing came down to her disapproval over an order to move money away from the school to help fund St. Anthony’s Parish.

In a statement, the parish said that Father Nicholas Waseline hopes that he and Mann can work together “for the benefit of both the Academy and the Parish.”

“Mrs. Mann may return to work as soon as her treating physician certifies that she is able to resume her duties as Principal,” the statement reads.

The parish says that at the end of the school year, Waseline will discuss with Mann the renewal of her contract.

“The Parish is willing to consider a two-year renewal, which would be inconsistent with diocesan policy, but the Diocese is willing to make an exception for Mrs. Mann under the circumstances,” says the statement.

Mann said in a statement that she is looking forward returning to the school following Easter break.

“I love our parents and this could not have happened without their tireless efforts and prayers. My girls stood by me and picked me up when I was down. I

know they will remember throughout their lives that good can come out of every difficult situation as long as we stick together and rely on our heavenly Father. I can’t wait to see you and give each of you a big hug,” said Mann.

Neuberger called it an “Easter miracle.”

“It’s a day of new birth and I am sure good working relationships will abound at Padua and St. Anthony’s,” said Mann’s attorney.

Thousands signed a petition to get Mann reinstated.