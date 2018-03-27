NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware say they are looking for a 25-year-old Claymont woman in connection with a 27-year-old Newark man suspected of stealing multiple packages from various homes throughout the area.

An arrest warrant was issued for Adrian Jefferson, who police say is an accomplice to Edward Adkins. He faces theft and conspiracy charges.

Police say Adkins allegedly stole packages from a home in the unit block of Sue Lane on Monday afternoon.

Police say a City of Newark Public Works and Water Resources Department employee followed Adkins’ vehicle as he reported the incident to police. The employee also witnessed a woman steal a package from another home in the 1200 block of Barksdale Road.

Police were able to identify Adkins as the driver during the suspected thefts and Jefferson as the woman with him.

At Adkins’ home in the 1600 block of Otts Chapel Road, police say they found stolen property in connection with the aforementioned thefts. Police say they also found stolen property from the unit block of Julie Lane and the 900 block of Pickett Lane.

Adkins was arrested, charged and released on $5,000 unsecured bond, according to police.

Adkins faces four counts of theft and one of third-degree conspiracy.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Jefferson to contact Newark Police at 302-366-7111.

Anyone with additional information about the incidents is asked to contact Officer Carter McKennon at 302-366-7100(ext. 3491) or by e-mail at cmckennon@newark.de.us.