PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Working conditions vary from state to state, especially for doctors.

With National Doctors’ Day approaching on March 30th, WalletHub.com did a study to find the best and worst states for doctors to work.

According to the study, New Jersey ranked among the worst, 51, while Pennsylvania was ranked 32, for best state for doctors to work.

WalletHub used collected data including the average annual wage of physicians, hospital capita, and the quality of public hospital systems.

South Dakota, Nebraska, Idaho, Iowa, and Minnesota rank among the best.

