JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – A statue of a naked Donald Trump is going on the auction block.

Naked Donald Trump Could Be Yours! Statue Up For Auction 

Julien’s Auction says the sculpture is the last statue remaining that was not vandalized or destroyed when it was displayed along with others in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Cleveland in the weeks before the Republican was elected president.

Naked Donald Trump Statues Pop Up In Cities Across The US 

The auction house estimates the statue, which was created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, will sell for $20,000 to $30,000.

The auction will take place on May 2 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

