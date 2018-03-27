9th Annual RMHC Telethon: Donate Now | #RMHCCBS3 | 1-844-977-CBS3 | Photos
Credit: Mother/Facebook.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) — A missing Columbia University student has been found safe.

The mother of John Paul Mester said in a Facebook post that her son was found safe.

Mester was reported missing one week ago on March 19 as per a report placed by his parents.

He was last seen on Monday entering campus at Columbia University in New York and had been thought to be in Philadelphia.

His parents took to social media to ask the public for help in the search for their son.

