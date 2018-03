PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans can cherish the Super Bowl victory parade forever with their very own Jason Kelce bobblehead, featuring his Mummers costume.

The bobbleheads are produced by FOCO and are on preorder for $40.

Officials say demand was high on Tuesday that the bobbleheads sold out in a few hours.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is offering a sign-up form so you can be notified when more are available.

The Kelce bobbleheads are expected to ship sometime in June.