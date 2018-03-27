PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Manischewitz wants Adam Sandler to write a follow-up to his smash hit “The Chanukah Song.”

The leading brand of kosher products is asking Sandler to pen “The Passover Song.”

They hope a song about the Jewish holiday will help kids embrace the spirit of the holiday season.

The company is even promising the comedian and actor free Manischewitz products for life.

“If you accept, we’ll send you free Manischewitz products FOR LIFE as thanks! C’mon, Adam – it’ll be ‘so much funukah!’” said Manischewitz via a Facebook post.

The Facebook post even included a picture of a hotel suite loaded with Manischewitz products to “inspire” Sandler during the song-writing process.

Passover, which celebrates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery, lasts seven or eight days and starts on the 15th day of Nisan.

This year, Passover starts from sundown on March 30 through April 7.

And here’s the “The Chanukah Song” if you’ve never heard it.