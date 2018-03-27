PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re starting to get some answers as to why three bodies were found in a burned out building days after the fire was extinguished in North Philadelphia.

A multi-alarm fire in a row home at 21st and Berks quickly spread from the 2nd to the 3rd floor.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says once the stairs collapsed, two firefighters were hurt and others were unable to access the top floor.

“By all accounts, it was very severe, very heavy fire conditions,” he said.

Family members called to report loved ones missing and three bodies were found three days after the fire was put out.

A 3-year-old boy, his 25-year-old mother and her 64-year-old father were found inside a bathroom on the 3rd floor.

“We had information several times from people on the scene that all of the occupants had been removed,” he said.

The home was zoned as a single family residence but had been illegally modified as a boarding house.

“Despite giving it our best, we couldn’t save these folks.”

KYW Newsradio’s Mike Dougherty contributed to this report.