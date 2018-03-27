PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –We all know education is important, but getting kids to class can be a challenge.

“Trying to juggle in the morning, getting them ready for school,” said Carlene of Philadelphia.

Philly resident Jenna Woodyard added, “time constraints” to the list, while Andy Hedgecock, in town from Saint Louis, Missouri said, “sharing space… everyone’s trying to get out door the at the same time.”

So, what if you could send your child to school 4-days a week, instead of five?

“I think it’s a great idea because families are stretched and kids are stressed,” said Stephanie Hedgecock of Missouri.

“To me, it’s a hardship for parents,” said Carlene.

That hasn’t stopped the trend in Colorado, where 55% percent of school districts operate four days. And just this past Monday, another district announced it’s making the Tuesday through Friday switch.

Elementary schools will report from 7:5o a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while middle and high school students attend class from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Mondays, families can pay $30 per child for daycare services.

School officials say it will help recruit and retain quality teachers, minimize disruptions, even save money.

